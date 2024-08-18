Super League: Perak FC vs JDT match postponed due to bad weather, pitch condition

IPOH: The Super League match between Perak FC and Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) at Perak Stadium today had to be postponed due to weather conditions and an unplayable pitch.

This announcement was made by the Malaysian Football League (MFL), which also said that a new date for the match will be announced later.

Earlier, the match, which was scheduled to kick off at 9.00 pm, was delayed due to heavy rain in Ipoh since 7.30 pm.

The rain caused the pitch at the stadium to become waterlogged, leading to the match being rescheduled to 9.50 pm.

At 9:40 pm, Match Commissioner Teo Hee Leon and the team of referees, led by Razlan Joffri Ali, inspected the pitch.

After a joint assessment, the MFL decided that the match could not be played and needed to be postponed to a later date, which will be determined by the tournament organisers.