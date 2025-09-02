Swiatek prioritises young fans at US Open after viral souvenir incident

IGA SWIATEK carefully distributed her towel to a specific young fan following her fourth-round US Open victory on Monday.

The Polish second seed took extra precautions after a man snatched a cap from a young boy during her compatriot Kamil Majchrzak’s match days earlier.

Swiatek explained her usual approach involves selecting recipients randomly or based on who shouts loudest despite knowing it might not satisfy everyone.

Australian Alex de Minaur stated he consciously prioritises young fans when distributing souvenirs at tournaments.

De Minaur famously launched an online search for a super fan at last year’s French Open before presenting him with numerous gifts.

Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime recalled his own childhood experience getting injured while attempting to grab a player’s wristband.

The twenty-fifth seed decided to avoid souvenir scrambles after suffering a bloody nose during a Montreal event years ago.

French Open organisers discovered some distributed memorabilia later appeared online for sale at exorbitant prices.

Swiatek expressed understanding about fans wanting sweaty player items while criticising adults who take souvenirs intended for children.

The world number two acknowledged she would have loved owning Rafael Nadal’s sweaty towel during her own childhood. – Reuters