Tang Jie-Ee Wei advance in China Masters, surviving initial scare against Taiwanese rivals

PETALING JAYA: National mixed doubles duo Chen Tang Jie-Toh Ee Wei managed to secure a place at the second round of the Super 750 China Masters on Tuesday (November 17).

The world number nine pair survived the initial scare following their loss during the first set against Taiwan’s Ye Hong Wei-Nicole Gonzales Chan.

However the duo managed to prevail against the Taiwanese pair, scoring 21-23, 21-9, 21-12 in 58 minutes.

In the last 16, Tang Jie-Ee Wei will face Thom Gicquel-Delphine Delrue from France or China’s Zhou Zhi Hong-Bao Li Jing.

The pair will be looking forward to building on their current victory after they were defeated in the opening round of the Japan Masters last week.

Tang Jie-Ee Wei previously missed two games, namely the Arctic Open and the Denmark Open after Ee-Wei injured her hand during practice.

