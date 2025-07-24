Tang Jie-Ee Wei advance to China Open quarter-finals

NATIONAL mixed doubles shuttlers Chen Tang Jie-Toh Ee Wei stormed into the quarter-finals of the China Open 2025 after overcoming a young pair from China in Changzhou today.

Playing at the Olympic Sports Centre Gymnasium, the fourth-seeded Malaysians took just 35 minutes to edge past the home duo of Gao Jia Xuan-Wu Meng Ying, 22-20, 21-17.

Tang Jie-Ee Wei will next face another Chinese pair, Guo Xin Wa-Chen Fang Hui, in tomorrow’s quarter-finals.

The unseeded duo had earlier upset Thailand’s fifth seeds Dechapol Puavaranukroh-Supissara Paewsampran, 22-20, 21-15.

Meanwhile, national men’s singles player Leong Jun Hao’s struggles continued as he was ousted by reigning world champion Kunlavut Vitidsarn of Thailand, 21-23, 7-21.

Today’s result marked Jun Hao’s 11th early exit in 12 tournaments this year.

The world number 26 shuttler’s best performance this season was a quarter-final appearance at the Singapore Open 2025 last May, where he also fell to Kunlavut, 13-21, 11-21. - Bernama