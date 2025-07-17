Tengku Zafrul to reveal Malaysian badminton revival plan by August

BADMINTON ASSOCIATION OF MALAYSIA (BAM) president Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz will unveil a comprehensive strategy to strengthen Malaysian badminton by late August.

Since his uncontested election in May, Tengku Zafrul has engaged former players and stakeholders to assess the sport’s current state.

The Investment, Trade and Industry Minister described the consultations as productive, noting a collective push for progress.

“They have different views, but their willingness to share shows a shared goal—improving badminton,“ he told media during a session.

Tengku Zafrul emphasized that sustainable progress requires phased targets. “It cannot be overnight, but we’ll set three-, five-, and 10-year goals,“ he added.

His 100-day fact-finding mission, initiated in May, includes discussions with the Youth and Sports Ministry, National Sports Council, and coaches.

A holistic review of finances, governance, player development, and coaching is underway.

“To plan the future, we must first diagnose today’s challenges,“ he explained.

Sponsorship, grassroots programs, and infrastructure will also be evaluated, as isolated improvements won’t suffice.

Public expectations remain high, and Tengku Zafrul stressed the need for unity and structured planning to meet them. - Bernama