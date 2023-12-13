TFC extend contract of three youngsters

KUALA NERUS: Terengganu FC (TFC) have extended the contracts of three youngsters in a bid to strengthen the team for next year's challenges.

Terengganu FC Sdn Bhd (TFCSB) chief executive officer Mohd Sabri Abas said the three national Under-23 players - Safwan Mazlan, Muhammad Syahmi Zamri and Muhammad Ubaidullah Shamsul Fazili - have had their contracts extended until 2026.

He said head coach Tomislav Steinbruckner wanted them to be retained as they had the quality to shine in next season's Malaysia League (M-League).

“The Turtles head coach is also satisfied with their performance and views them as having the potential to don the national jersey one day,” he posted on the TFC Facebook page today.

Mohd Sabri also said that they decided to extend Steinbruckner's contract based on the team's performance and his willingness to give young local talents a run-out in important matches.

He said although the Turtles failed to bring home the Malaysia Cup this season, the Croatia-born coach still managed to take TFC to the final, thus achieving the key performance indicator (KPI) set by the club at the start of the season.

“In addition, Tommy (Steinbruckner) hasn’t done too badly either in the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Cup. TFC are in second spot in Group G of the AFC Cup, with one match remaining tonight, besides having been unbeaten in the group stages thus far,” he said. -Bernama