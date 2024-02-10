PETALING JAYA: National badminton legend Datuk Lee Chong Wei has dedicated a tribute to national men’s singles coach Hendrawan, after the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) confirmed that the coach’s contract will not be extended.

In a heartfelt Facebook post, Chong Wei said that the 52-year-old coach has been both a mentor and a brother to him.

“Your patience, wisdom, and passion to the game are unparalleled. Yes, of course you have contributed to my success.

“We’ve experienced moments of fun, sweat, and tears ! Even though you’re going on to other challenges, your influence on my career and Malaysian badminton will last a lifetime. Thank you for everything, Coach.

“I wish you all the best in your upcoming adventure. Once a coach, always a coach, regardless of where you are. Thank you, Coach Pak Hendrawan!” said Chong Wei.

Hendrawan who was appointed in 2009, guided Chong Wei to the silver medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Akademi Badminton Malaysia (ABM) coaching director Rexy Mainaky said the coach was aware of the decision after holding a meeting yesterday (Oct 1).