Thank you, PM for the support - FAM

THE Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) expressed its gratitude to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and the Malaysian government for their full assistance and support to Harimau Malaya which led to their roaring 4-0 victory over Vietnam at Bukit Jalil National Stadium, last night.

FAM in a statement announced that apart from financial assistance through special allocations for Harimau Malaya, the Malaysian Government also facilitated the documentation of new heritage players to enable them to play in the second match of Group F for the 2027 AFC Asian Cup Final Qualifiers in Saudi Arabia.

“It is hoped the full support from the country’s top leadership and supporters will continue to inspire the performance of Harimau Malaya in upcoming international matches en route to become one of the giants in Asia,“ the statement quoted.

Before more than 60,000 spectators yesterday, Malaysia ended an 11-year winless streak against Vietnam with four goals from Joao Figueiredo in the 49th minute, Rodrigo Holgado (‘59), Corbin Ong (‘67) and Dion Cools (‘89).

The result saw Malaysia take the lead in Group F with six points, while Vietnam is in second place with three points.