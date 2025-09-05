Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy steps down after nearly 25 years

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR’S long-serving executive chairman Daniel Levy is stepping down from his role after nearly 25 years at the Premier League club.

The London club announced this significant leadership change on Thursday as part of its long-term strategic planning for sporting success.

Levy’s tenure has been marked by both criticism from fans over transfer policies and praise for transforming the club’s infrastructure with a new stadium and training facilities.

Under his leadership, Tottenham won two trophies including last season’s Europa League victory against Manchester United.

The 63-year-old chairman expressed pride in building Tottenham into a global heavyweight competing at the highest level of European football.

Levy acknowledged the challenging journey but emphasised the significant progress made during his nearly quarter-century leadership.

Tottenham confirmed there will be no changes to the club’s ownership structure or shareholder arrangements following this leadership transition.

Peter Charrington, a director of ENIC, will assume the newly-created role of non-executive chairman effective immediately.

Charrington thanked Levy and his family for their commitment and loyalty to the club over many years of service.

This change represents a new era of leadership for Tottenham both on and off the pitch according to club statements.

The club is now focused on stability and empowering its executive team led by CEO Vinai Venkatesham.

Tottenham currently ranks ninth on the Forbes soccer rich list with an estimated valuation of 3.3 billion dollars. – Reuters