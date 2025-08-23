Tottenham manager Frank insists on committed signings after Eze rejection

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR manager Thomas Frank has declared he will not accept players lacking full commitment to the club after missing out on signing Eberechi Eze.

The England international rejected a move to Tottenham in favour of joining north London rivals Arsenal despite matching offers.

This marks the second major transfer collapse for Spurs during this window after Morgan Gibbs-White’s move also fell through last month.

Frank stated clearly that he only wants players who genuinely desire to represent Tottenham.

“I don’t want any players that don’t want to come to the club,“ said Frank on Friday.

“I’m also pretty sure that the fans will feel the same.”

The Danish manager emphasised that player commitment outweighs pure talent in his recruitment philosophy.

“If they don’t want to put the fantastic shirt over their head, play for the badge, play for the club, really enjoy it, no problem - we don’t want them there.”

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy had previously stated that Europa League success was insufficient despite ending the club’s 17-year trophy drought.

The club has struggled to compete with domestic rivals in the transfer market despite their European triumph.

Mohammed Kudus remains the only permanent signing to have started Frank’s first two matches in charge.

Joao Palhinha has also joined on a season-long loan from Bayern Munich to bolster the squad.

Frank acknowledged the complexities of the transfer market while expressing confidence in further reinforcements.

“It’s unfortunate that you can’t go into Waitrose and buy two good players then walk away five minutes later.”

The manager confirmed that the club’s hierarchy continues working diligently before the September 1 deadline.

“I see the club working hard, I see Daniel working extremely hard, I see Johan, I see Vinai and we are all on board in terms of doing what we can do to improve.”

Tottenham face Manchester City on Saturday following their convincing 3-0 opening victory against Burnley. – AFP