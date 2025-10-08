Trossard says leaving Arsenal was never an option this season

BELGIAN forward Leandro Trossard has confirmed that leaving Arsenal was never a consideration for him at the start of the season.

Trossard addressed recent transfer speculation by stating his commitment to the London club where he feels very good.

He joined Arsenal in 2023 from Brighton & Hove Albion and has since made 97 Premier League appearances.

The forward has scored 21 goals for the club during his time in North London.

Trossard suggested that transfer rumours emerged due to his reduced playing time caused by an early season injury.

He explained that a lack of minutes on the pitch likely fuelled speculation about his future.

The Belgian international has now fought his way back into the squad of the Premier League leaders.

Trossard reported having several good weeks both individually and with the Arsenal team.

He expressed happiness at finally being a fit footballer again and feeling in top form.

The forward highlighted his recent increased playing time and positive contributions to the team.

Belgium now faces two crucial World Cup qualifiers during the international break.

Trossard and his national team colleagues will host North Macedonia on Friday.

They will then travel to Cardiff to face Wales in another important qualification match.

The Arsenal forward emphasised the need to win against North Macedonia first.

He warned against underestimating their opponents despite Belgium’s favoured status.

Trossard stressed the importance of trying to kill the game off as quickly as possible.

He expressed confidence that victory would come if the Belgian team believes in their ability. – Reuters