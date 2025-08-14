Tudor Pro Cycling bets on Alberto Dainese for LTdL 2025 dominance

TUDOR PRO CYCLING TEAM is banking on new sprint specialist Alberto Dainese to tackle the challenging slopes of Le Tour de Langkawi 2025 (LTdL 2025).

The race will take place from September 28 to October 5, covering 1,243.5 kilometres across 12 states in Peninsular Malaysia.

LTdL 2025 chief operating officer Emir Abdul Jalal highlighted Dainese’s impressive track record, including stage wins in Giro d’Italia and Vuelta a Espana.

He replaces Arvid de Kleijn, who secured four stage wins in the last two editions but lost the Sprint King jersey in 2024.

“Dainese brings greater Grand Tour experience, though this marks his LTdL debut,” said Emir.

Tudor’s preliminary squad also includes Robin Froideraux, Mika Heming, Mathys Rondel, Roland Thalmann, and Yannis Voisard.

The 2025 edition will feature 22 teams, including three WorldTeams, eight ProTeams, and 10 Continental teams.

Stage one begins in Langkawi (96.5 km), followed by routes from Perlis to Penang (170.1 km) and Perak to Kelantan (198.2 km).

Subsequent stages include Kuala Terengganu to Kemaman (140.8 km) and Temerloh to Fraser’s Hill (133.7 km).

The race concludes with stages from Shah Alam to Port Dickson (123.4 km), Melaka to Johor (214.6 km), and Tangkak to Kuala Lumpur (180.5 km). - Bernama