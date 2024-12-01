Tze Yong has back muscle tear, ruled out of India Open

KUALA LUMPUR: National men's singles shuttler Ng Tze Yong (pix) has been diagnosed with a back muscle tear after undergoing a checkup at the National Sports Institute (NSI) today.

Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) secretary-general Datuk Kenny Goh confirmed this today and added that the 23-year-old is ruled out for the Jan 16-21 India Open.

“I was informed by (national men’s singles coach Datuk) Tey Seu Bock a while ago that Tze Yong has completed his checkup at the NSI and it was found that he has suffered a back muscle tear.

“For now, (he has only) withdrawn from the India Open, but for the following week’s Indonesia Masters (Jan 23-28), the coaches will continue to monitor his condition (before making a decision),” he told reporters during the ongoing 2024 Malaysia Open badminton championships at the Axiata Arena.

World number 15 Tze Yong had to retire when trailing 8-12 to Japan's Koki Watanabe in the first game of their first-round match on Wednesday (Jan 10) with a suspected back injury when he leapt to execute a smash.

His defeat meant that no Malaysian men's singles players advanced to the second round after professional shuttler Lee Zii Jia also crashed out in the opening round, losing 21-16, 19-21, 15-21 to Lu Guang Zu of China on Tuesday (Jan 9).

It is hoped that Tze Yong will recover quickly and regain his best form in the Badminton World Federation (BWF) World Tour to confirm his place in the 2024 Paris Olympics on July 26-Aug 11.

With Zii Jia in 11th spot in the Race to Paris standings, 13th-placed Tze Yong must ensure he stays within the top 16 of that ranking.

Each country can have a maximum of two representatives in the singles event if they are placed within the top 16 at the end of the Olympic qualifying period, which ends on April 28.

Meanwhile, Akademi Badminton Malaysia (ABM) coaching director Rexy Mainaky said Tze Yong will need several weeks to recover from the lower back muscle tear.

“He will undergo the necessary treatment to help him recover. For the time being, we are focused on his treatment and (will) closely monitor his progress. We hope he will recover soon and be back in action in several weeks,” he said in a statement from BAM.

Rexy added that it was too soon to discuss about Tze Yong’s participation in the Indonesia Masters from Jan 23-28. -Bernama