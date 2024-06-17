MOSCOW: The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) has opened a case against the Albanian Football Federation over the behaviour of Albanian fans during the European Championship match against Italy, the organisation said, reported Sputnik.

On Saturday, the Albanian national football team lost 2-1 to Italy after scoring the fastest goal in EURO history.

The UEFA said on Sunday (June 16) that Albanian fans threw objects, used fireworks, invaded the pitch, and made provocative messages inappropriate for sports competitions.

The European Championship is taking place in Germany from June 14 to July 14.

