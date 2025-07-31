US sprinter Kerley out of US trials

FORMER world 100m champion Fred Kerley has withdrawn from this week's US Track and Field Championships in Oregon, ruling him out of September's World Championships in Tokyo.

Kerley, a two-time Olympic 100m medallist and world champion in 2022, announced his withdrawal on social media.

“The 100m should be a straight sprint,“ Kerley wrote. “2025 has presented many hurdles. Taking some time out to get back on track. No USATF Champs this year. Thanks to all my supporters.”

Kerley, 30, was a silver medallist in the 100m at the Tokyo Olympics and won bronze in the event in Paris last year.

In 2022 he stormed to gold at the world championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, the venue for this week's US championships, which doubles as trials for the World Championships.

Kerley had clocked a respectable 9.98sec for the 100m in May.

However his season has been overshadowed by controversy away from the track.

In early May he withdrew from the Grand Slam Track meeting in Miami after being arrested for battery.

In January he was arrested by police in Miami Beach following a confrontation with officers that led to him being tasered. He was subsequently charged with battery against a police officer, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

Separately in January, Kerley was also charged with domestic violence by strangulation following an incident in May 2024 - AFP