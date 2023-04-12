Wai Ching conquers 10th Canton Tower Run in Guangzhou

KUALA LUMPUR: National tower running ace Soh Wai Ching sealed another title to his impressive collection as he powered his way to conquer the 10th Canton Tower Run Up in Guangzhou, China on Sunday.

The 29-year-old completed 2,738 steps to reach the summit of the 450 metre (m) long tower and recorded 14 minute and 23 seconds (s) to break the previous course mark held by China’s Zeng Wen Bo (14:36s).

Wen Bo had to settle for second place (14:30s) while his compatriot, Li Zhi Sen emerged as the third best (15:00s).

“Proud to fly the Malaysian flag on top of the podium today at the Canton Tower and at the same time brake the course record from 14:36s down to 14:23s,” Wai Ching said on a Facebook post.

However, Wai Ching missed out a glorious chance to claim double victory in Guangzhou yesterday as he clinched a second place with 16:36s behind the champion from China, Ye Zhao Bang, 16:23s, in the 2023 International Vertical Marathon final at Guangzhou CTF Finance Center Station.

Wen Bo completed the podium with a time of 17:14s. -Bernama