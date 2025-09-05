Williams challenge Sainz penalty points from Dutch Grand Prix collision

WILLIAMS have formally requested the FIA review penalty points issued to driver Carlos Sainz following his collision with Liam Lawson during the Dutch Grand Prix.

The team confirmed they submitted a right of review to motorsport’s governing body regarding the incident that occurred at Zandvoort.

Stewards had penalised Sainz with a 10-second penalty and two licence points for the first-corner collision during a safety car restart.

Sainz described the original decision as completely unacceptable after having time to reflect on the incident.

Williams stated their submission aims to understand how to approach racing situations better in future competitions.

The Spanish driver finished 13th while Lawson placed 12th in a race that saw Isack Hadjar achieve his first Formula One podium.

Sainz revealed he spent 15 minutes with stewards post-race discussing the incident and felt they recognized their decision might have been incorrect.

He maintains that with proper evidence review, officials would acknowledge the penalty represented poor judgment.

The former Ferrari driver believes there remains opportunity to reanalyse and potentially reverse the decision based on new evidence.

Lawson stated he had not discussed the incident with Sainz and expressed confusion about the Spaniard’s reaction to the penalty.

The New Zealand driver believed Sainz failed to position his car correctly during the overtaking attempt around the outside.

Lawson indicated he did not understand why Sainz considered the stewards’ decision particularly upsetting or unreasonable. – Reuters