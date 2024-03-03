World Cup: Bertrand finishes second last in men's 10m platform finals

KUALA LUMPUR: National diver Bertrand Rhodict Lises (pix) finished 10th out of 11 divers in the men’s 10 metres (m) platform finals of the inaugural series of the Diving World Cup 2024 in Montreal on Saturday.

The 2024 Olympic Games-bound diver amassed 389.85 points after completing six rounds of dives in the event held at Parc Olympique.

China's Yao Hang dominated the finals as he scored a whopping 533 points to claim gold and ward off a strong challenge from Mexico’s Randal Willards Valdez, who had to settle for silver with 530.90 points.

Another Chinese diver, Lian Junjie, finished third with 514.65 points.

Bertrand will have another chance to prove his mettle, this time in the men’s 10m synchronised platform finals with Enrique Maccartney Harold later today.

The Diving World Cup 2024 has three stops.

After Montreal, it will move to Berlin from March 21-24 followed by the super final in Xi’an from April 19-21. -Bernama