WUG 2025: Malaysia’s 4x100m men’s finish last in final

BOCHUM: A risky move by the national men’s 4x100 metre (m) quartet did not work out after finishing last in the final of the Rhine-Ruhr World University Games (WUG) 2025 at Lohrheidestadion here, tonight Malaysia time.

In the highlight race, which was also the closing event of athletics competition, the national quartet made a change in strategy by bringing in Mohamad Raimi Mustaffa Kamal to team up with Pengiran Aidil Auf Hajam, Mohammad Thaqif Mohammad Hisham and Muhammad Azeem Mohd Fahmi.

However, the strategy did not give the expected result after they recorded a time of 40.19 seconds (s), which was slower than the 39.83s recorded in the first round early this morning Malaysia time.

For the record, in the national quartet’s tactical move, Aliff Iman Mohd Fahimi was to compete in the first round while Mohamad Raimi would be fielded in the final.

“This is one of the tactics we have discussed that will involve some risks, at least to receive the baton at the end of the zone because we know that’s the only way how we want to utilise and maximise the ability of each runner.

“So we took the risk but luck was not on our side but we did our best, we have nothing to regret because today we have proven that we are one of the best in the world, we qualified for the final, I’m proud of this team,” said Muhammad Azeem when met after the race.

South Korea won gold with a time of 38.50s while the South African selection quartet had to settle for silver (38.80s) and India took home bronze (38.89s).

Meanwhile, the national women’s 4x400m quartet of Mandy Goh Li, Nurul Aliah Maisarah Nor Azmi, Chelsea Cassiopea Evali Bopulas and Hizillawanty Jamain finished the final in seventh place with a time of 3 minutes 54.88s, thus erasing the season’s best of 3:55.21s set in the first round, yesterday.

The gold medal went to the home quartet after being the fastest to cross the finish line with a time of 3:29.68s while Poland won silver (3:30.21s) and Canada bronze (3:34.16s).

In the women’s pole vault final, Nurul Ashikin Abas finished last with a height of 12.70 m.

WUG 2025 which began on July 16 ended today with a closing ceremony scheduled to take place at the Landschaftspark Duisburg-Nord in Duisburg, early this morning Malaysia time.

Overall, the Malaysian contingent collected one silver and one bronze each contributed by swimming champions Khiew Hoe Yean and women’s badminton singles Wong Ling Ching.

Japan emerged as the overall champion after collecting 34 gold, 21 silver and 24 bronze, followed by China in second place (30,27,17) and the United States in third place (28,27,29) - BERNAMA