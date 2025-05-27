WASHINGTON: Will Zalatoris said on Monday he has undergone a second back surgery in just over two years and will be sidelined through the US PGA Tour Championship.

The 28-year-old American, whose only PGA Tour triumph came at the 2022 St. Jude Championship, revealed on social media he decided on the operation after missing the cut at the PGA Championship.

“This spring, I started feeling some discomfort and instability in my back that progressively got worse,“ Zalatoris said on Instagram.

“Following the PGA Championship, an MRI showed that I had re-herniated two discs. After discussing the options with my medical team, I underwent surgery this past Friday with Dr. Michael Duffy of the Texas Back Institute.

“I’m happy to say that I woke up feeling good and excited about my long-term back health. Time to focus on my recovery and get back after it.

“Looking forward to seeing everyone in the fall.”

That timetable means world number 84 Zalatoris will miss June's US Open and July's British Open as well as August's PGA Tour playoffs.

Zalatoris underwent microdiscectomy back surgery in April 2023 after suffering back injuries at the Masters practice area and missed the next eight months.

He has not managed a top-10 finish since sharing ninth at last year's Masters, his seventh top-10 effort in a major.

Zalatoris is a three-time major runner-up, taking second at the 2021 Masters