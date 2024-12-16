PETALING JAYA: Berjaya Land Bhd (BLand) today announced the signing of a hotel management agreement, through subsidiary BHR Okinawa Management GK, with IHG ANA Hotels Group Japan (IHG) to bring the renowned ANA Crowne Plaza brand to Okinawa, Japan.

The collaboration is a significant milestone in BLand’s expansion efforts in Japan, adding value and delivering world-class hospitality experience in the region.

The 123-room ANA Crowne Plaza Resort Okinawa Uruma Hills will officially join the IHG system in early 2025. The property will undergo a renovation to incorporate the hallmarks of the Crowne Plaza brand.

The rebrand from ANSA Okinawa Resort marks the next chapter in the long-term partnership between Berjaya and IHG, following their successful collaboration in Vietnam. This is also the first joint project between the two companies in Japan.

BLand group CEO Syed Ali Shahul Hameed said, “We are thrilled to deepen our collaboration with the globally renowned IHG brand through this partnership in Japan. The rebranding of ANSA Okinawa Resort to ANA Crowne Plaza Resort Okinawa Uruma Hills marks an exciting milestone, aligning with IHG’s exceptional standards and international network. This strategic move is poised to unlock new opportunities, elevate guest experiences, and deliver substantial benefits as the property integrates into the IHG system. With our extensive expansion plans in Japan, we are committed to strengthening our footprint across the country and further solidifying our successful partnership with IHG.”

Abhijay Sandilya, CEO of IHG ANA Hotels Group Japan and managing director of IHG Hotels & Resorts Japan & Micronesia, said: “With plans to double our portfolio in Japan, this signing with Berjaya Land is another important milestone for IHG in realising our ambition. It’s wonderful to reignite our relationship with the Berjaya team through our first hotel agreement in Japan. As part of the portfolio of one of the world’s largest premium hotel brands and the largest international premium brand in Japan, ANA Crowne Plaza Resort Okinawa Uruma Hills will benefit from IHG’s powerful global presence, enabling it to attract new guests and deliver stronger returns.”

Located on the main island of Okinawa, ANA Crowne Plaza Resort Okinawa Uruma Hills will offer guests panoramic views of the East China Sea and Pacific Ocean, as well as easy access to a nearby golf course and cultural sites, including Zakimi Gusuku Castle and the Onna-son Community Centre. Just a 45-minute drive from Okinawa’s main hub, Naha Airport, the resort will feature a range of facilities, including an outdoor swimming pool, gym, karaoke room, restaurant, bar, meeting space, ballroom and parking.