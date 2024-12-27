Brice x Batik Air: A Taste of Malaysia in the Sky

TRAVELLERS aboard Batik Air flights can look forward to a flavourful treat this December as Brice, Malaysia’s favourite healthy snack, takes to the skies.

In an exciting partnership, Brice will be served on all Batik Air flights, offering passengers on both domestic and international routes a taste of Malaysia’s wholesome and satisfying snack brand.

Made from ecoBrown’s premium rice, Brice is available in two bold flavours: spicy cheese and seaweed.

Packed with fibre and energy, Brice is a nutritious alternative to traditional snacks, making it ideal for work, travel, or light meals.

With its crunchy texture, vibrant taste, and health benefits, Brice exemplifies ecoBrown’s commitment to creating smarter snack options for health-conscious consumers.

This collaboration marks a significant milestone for ecoBrown’s, a trusted name in Malaysia’s rice industry since 1993 and part of Serba Wangi Sdn. Bhd. Known for its dedication to quality and sustainability, ecoBrown’s has gained recognition for offering healthier food choices.

Brice is a proudly Malaysian brand, made with locally sourced ingredients, now bringing Malaysia’s unique flavours to an international audience.

By teaming up with Batik Air, Brice makes it possible for Malaysians and global travellers alike to enjoy local snacks while flying.

Batik Air continues to enhance its in-flight experience, ensuring every journey reflects the rich culture and flavours of Malaysia.

The airline is committed to providing passengers with not only comfort and connectivity but also authentic Malaysian hospitality through thoughtfully curated offerings.

As Batik Air expands its network across Southeast Asia, Australia, and the Middle East, passengers will savour a taste of Malaysia’s finest snacks while soaring through the skies.