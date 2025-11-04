Digital design – the way forward for innovation and creativity

A participant at the launch designing an outfit with Style-3D software, incorporating a mix of traditional and modern styling

Taylor’s College continues to drive innovation in education with its newly launched Diploma in Digital Design (DIDD) programme designed to meet the demands of Malaysia’s accelerating digital transformation, equipping students with practical skills and digital expertise, essential for a thriving technology-driven economy. Students’ learning experience becomes elevated through access to cutting-edge facilities such as the Taylor’s virtual online future technology and extended reality (VORTEX XR Lab) and 3D modelling studio at Taylor’s lakeside campus. The VORTEX XR Lab serves as a playground for students to innovate and explore possibilities in the world of extended reality. DIDD students can integrate real-world objects into virtual environments via extended reality (XR) applications and devices as well as create 3D virtual reality (VR) and XR environments on a 1:1 scale. Such specialised laboratories provide the necessary hands-on experience and technical expertise needed to thrive in digital media specialisations. On a national scale, the programme aligns with Malaysia’s Digital Economy Blueprint by cultivating agile digital talent to excel in diverse digital fields.

“We are excited to offer the Diploma in Digital Design programme that addresses critical skill gaps in Malaysia’s growing digital and creative industries,” said Josephine Tan, campus director at Taylor’s College. “Our forward-thinking curriculum and hands-on learning approach are designed to produce graduates who are not only industry-ready but are also capable of making meaningful contributions to Malaysia’s development as a global digital hub,” she said. In terms of real-world experience, Taylor’s College is one of the few institutions in Malaysia offering work-based learning (WBL) for the DIDD programme. Through the 20-week WBL module, students collaborate with academics and industry mentors on real-world projects, sharpening their technical and creative abilities. Partnering with leading companies such as CraveFX, FusionWorks, iTrainKids, Geek Fam, Cause Effect Consultants and Virtualtech Frontier, Taylor’s College ensures its students receive invaluable industry exposure. “WBL offers our students a significant advantage by bridging the gap between academia and industry. This mode of learning provides continuous mentorship from industry experts, enhancing students’ learning experiences and significantly boosting their employability upon graduation,” said Dr Wong Chee Kong, Head of School of Diploma and Professional Studies, Taylor’s College.