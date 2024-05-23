EV-specific fluids among new Grantt Lubricants products launched

GRANTT Lubricants launched its electric vehicle (EV) brake fluid and EV premix coolant, together with its latest performance offering, Stellar API SP in the passenger car motor oil (PCMO) category, yesterday.

The company is a brand under UMW Grantt International Sdn Bhd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sime Darby Berhad.

The product launch took place at the ongoing Malaysia Autoshow 2024, held at the Malaysia Agro Exposition Park Serdang (MAEPS) in Serdang, Selangor.

“As the automotive industry undergoes rapid transformation towards sustainable mobility solutions, Grantt Lubricants is at the forefront of innovation, delivering products designed to meet the evolving needs of electric vehicles,” said the company.

“The new EV brake fluid and EV premix coolant represent a significant advancement in automotive technology, engineered to enhance the performance and longevity of electric vehicles.”

In addition to the EV-focused offerings, Grantt Lubricants showcased its latest achievement in engine lubrication technology with the introduction of the PCMO Stellar API SP.

The “cutting-edge formulation” meets the stringent requirements of the latest American Petroleum Institute (API) SP specification, providing superior protection and performance for modern engines across a wide range of driving conditions.

The product launch was officiated by UMW managing director Mustamir Mohamad. “We are excited to introduce these groundbreaking products. As electric vehicles gain prominence and engine technology evolves, it's imperative to provide lubrication solutions that align with industry advancements and to ensure outstanding performance,” he said.

UMW director of manufacturing and engineering Anas Nasrun Mohd Osman said: “We are thrilled to unveil our latest innovations at the Malaysia Autoshow 2024. With the launch of our EV brake fluid and EV premix coolant alongside the PCMO Stellar API SP, we reaffirm Grantt Lubricants’ commitment to delivering excellence in automotive lubrication and supporting the transition towards sustainable mobility.”

Visitors at of the Malaysia Autoshow 2024 can visit the Grantt Lubricants booth at Hall D, D21, MAEPS, to learn more about the new products and also other range of products from the company, from motorcycle oil to bio-lubricants.