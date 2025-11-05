fennel & co.: A Neighbourhood Spot That Feels Like Home

FENNEL & CO., a new restaurant concept nestled in the leafy neighbourhood of Bukit Tunku, welcomed its first guests today for an exclusive media gathering ahead of its official public launch on May 12 May 2025.

fennel & co. was thoughtfully designed to be more than just a restaurant – it is an invitation to slow down and feel at home.

It’s a place where stories are told over warm plates and cups, where laughter drifts across tables, and where strangers become friends.