fennel & co.: A Neighbourhood Spot That Feels Like Home

FENNEL & CO., a new restaurant concept nestled in the leafy neighbourhood of Bukit Tunku, welcomed its first guests today for an exclusive media gathering ahead of its official public launch on May 12 May 2025.
fennel & co. was thoughtfully designed to be more than just a restaurant – it is an invitation to slow down and feel at home.
It’s a place where stories are told over warm plates and cups, where laughter drifts across tables, and where strangers become friends.
“We’ve built more than just a space to eat – we’ve built a space to belong,” says the founding team behind fennel & co.
“From quiet mornings with a cup of coffee to late afternoons filled with brainstorming sessions and laughter, and cosy, relaxed evenings with loved ones, this restaurant is a home for both the everyday and the meaningful moments.”
fennel & co. also proudly follows halal practices – not out of obligation, but as an act of reverence. Every ingredient is selected with intention, and each dish is prepared with the same care you’d find in a well-loved home kitchen. Menu highlights include fennel & co.’s house-made creation, Maca Shuka – a comforting cross between macaroni and shakshuka; French toast à la fennel & co., made with sourdough, coconut cream, and Sarawak’s gula apong; and the Big Breakfast, featuring Spanish chicken or corned beef sausage, served with sticky onion gravy and roasted garlic mash. For those craving bolder local flavours, the Nasi Serai with tangy Assam Pedas Barramundi, full-flavoured Lamb Curry and Tomyam Prawn Spaghetti offer a spice-rich experience.
From solo diners reflecting over breakfast to families reconnecting over dinner, fennel & co. welcomes everyone exactly as they are – because here, every story matters, and there’s always room for one more at the table.