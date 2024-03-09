Four lucky Malaysians share RM30m Magnum 4D jackpot winnings

KUALA LUMPUR: In an unprecedented short period of time, Magnum 4D

has celebrated not one but four new millionaires!

The latest string of successes has left players across the nation buzzing with excitement, as each winner walks away with a life- changing prize.

One of the fortunate winners from Kuching, Sarawak who struck it big with numbers inspired by something as simple as a phone number, expressed overwhelming joy after learning about their win of an astonishing RM7,404,615.00 Magnum 4D Jackpot late July 2024.

“My cousins and I were just trying our luck with numbers that felt special to us during our recent gathering,” the winner shared.

“By pooling our money together, we played the System Play-6 method. The whole house erupted in excitement when we found out our chosen numbers of 9958 and 7448 made it to the top three prizes.

“We can finally take a family vacation together. A dream we had for such a long time. Japan, here we come!” shared the winner, highlighting the thrill of winning.

An inspiring story also unfolds from a winner from Durian Tunggal, Melaka who took their chance on a modest RM10 lucky pick ticket, shared among her sisters for a bit of fun.

Little did they know that this small gesture would lead to a monumental win in August 2024, securing them the Magnum Life grand prize worth RM1,000 every day for the next 20 years.

“We were just trying our luck,” the winner shared.

“It’s amazing to think that something so small could turn into something so life-changing. We don’t even have a plan yet for how to spend this incredible prize!”

Another Magnum Life grand prize winner from Kluang Johor was ecstatic to find out that her RM2 lucky pick ticket bought in August 2024 has now made her RM1,000 richer every day for 20 years.

“My children are still young, and I have always worried about their future. Now, I can sleep comfortably at night knowing that our future is secure and that I can provide my family with a better life. Thank you Magnum 4D for this amazing win,” the winner said.

A Magnum 4D Jackpot winner from Taman Megah, Selangor who snagged RM7,672,305.00 early August 2024 never imagined that he would become a millionaire overnight.

“1836 and 1035 have always been my favourite set of numbers to play. I’ve been playing this set of numbers for a long time. Imagine my shock when I scanned my ticket using the MyMagnum 4D app and I received a winning notification! I never imagined this day would come.

“As a pet lover, I’m going to fulfill my life-long dream of building a shelter to help stray dogs and cats. I’m so grateful for this wonderful blessing,” the winner shared excitedly.

“At Magnum 4D, we believe that every ticket is a chance to dream, and every win is a celebration of those dreams coming true. These stories of successes are about the hope that we bring to our dedicated players.

“We’re here to inspire, support, and cheer our players on as they reach their dreams, no matter how big or small. Whether it’s through a lucky pick or a meaningful set of numbers shared with family, each win represents more than just money - it represents dreams realised and futures secured.

“Luck can strike at any moment, so keep dreaming, keep believing, and know that Magnum 4D will always be here to celebrate your success. Here’s to more dreams realised and lives transformed. Good luck to all our players!” said a Magnum 4D spokesperson.