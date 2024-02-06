Japanese living to your home via Sharp’s PCI technology

There, at the premium IKAN Residence homestay surrounded with cool, fresh and natural tropical highland air, Sharp showcased its renowned Sharp Plasmacluster Ion (PCI) technology, offering participants a deep dive into a home living experience akin to that in Japan.

PURSUING the pinnacle of lifestyle quality and embracing the finesse of Japanese living philosophy, Sharp Malaysia hosted a special “Japanese Living To Your Home” event in Janda Baik, Pahang, On May 30.

Sharp Electronics Malaysia managing director Ting Yang Chung said:

“Through the theme ‘Japanese Living To Your Home’, we aim to demonstrate how Sharp integrates Japanese living philosophy with advanced technology to enhance everyday living.

“This is not just a showcase of technology but a cultural experience. Our technology and product designs are deeply rooted in a profound understanding and respect for traditional Japanese values, intended to improve users’ daily lives in every detail, bringing a healthier and more harmonious home environment.”

Since its launch in 2000, Sharp’s PCI technology has evolved over 24 years, earning certification from more than 40 research institutions worldwide.

The company stated that it continues to undergo empirical research to provide high-quality products using advanced technology, enhancing quality of life globally.

“This reflects the meticulous Japanese craftsmanship spirit, striving for excellence in every detail. In Malaysia, Sharp has successfully sold two million units of Plasmacluster products, demonstrating widespread

acceptance and trust in the technology. The technology’s primary appeal lies in its unique air purification capability, effectively eliminating 99.9% of airborne bacteria and viruses.

“Clinical tests have confirmed its four major benefits: reduction of pathogens, boost in users’ concentration, acceleration of plant growth and alleviated asthma symptoms in users.”