Japanese living to your home via Sharp’s PCI technology

PURSUING the pinnacle of lifestyle quality and embracing the finesse of Japanese living philosophy, Sharp Malaysia hosted a special “Japanese Living To Your Home” event in Janda Baik, Pahang, On May 30.
There, at the premium IKAN Residence homestay surrounded with cool, fresh and natural tropical highland air, Sharp showcased its renowned Sharp Plasmacluster Ion (PCI) technology, offering participants a deep dive into a home living experience akin to that in Japan.
Sharp Electronics Malaysia managing director Ting Yang Chung said:
“Through the theme ‘Japanese Living To Your Home’, we aim to demonstrate how Sharp integrates Japanese living philosophy with advanced technology to enhance everyday living.
“This is not just a showcase of technology but a cultural experience. Our technology and product designs are deeply rooted in a profound understanding and respect for traditional Japanese values, intended to improve users’ daily lives in every detail, bringing a healthier and more harmonious home environment.”
Since its launch in 2000, Sharp’s PCI technology has evolved over 24 years, earning certification from more than 40 research institutions worldwide.
The company stated that it continues to undergo empirical research to provide high-quality products using advanced technology, enhancing quality of life globally.
“This reflects the meticulous Japanese craftsmanship spirit, striving for excellence in every detail. In Malaysia, Sharp has successfully sold two million units of Plasmacluster products, demonstrating widespread
acceptance and trust in the technology. The technology’s primary appeal lies in its unique air purification capability, effectively eliminating 99.9% of airborne bacteria and viruses.
“Clinical tests have confirmed its four major benefits: reduction of pathogens, boost in users’ concentration, acceleration of plant growth and alleviated asthma symptoms in users.”
At the event on May 30, Sharp showcased air purifiers with PCI technology and other Plasmacluster series products for hands-on experiences.
This included the Sharp Proflex washing machine and refrigerators featuring the same technology.
“The Proflex washer’s Dry Airwash mode uses advanced ion technology to eliminate bacteria and odors from clothing in just 10 minutes,” said Sharp.
“Similarly, the refrigerators use PCI technology to neutralise internal bacteria and odours, significantly extending the freshness and nutritional value of stored food.
Additionally, Sharp announced local celebrity Emily Chan as the product
ambassador for the PCI product series.
“In conclusion, the ‘Japanese Living To Your Home’ event not only reinforced Sharp’s role as a pioneer in quality of life improvements but also provided an experiential feast that showcased how Sharp integrates Japanese living philosophy with advanced technology to substantially enhance living standards in Malaysia.”