‘Kaotim’ your car, motorcycle protection plans

KAOTIM, the digital brand and platform managed by Syarikat Takaful Malaysia Keluarga Berhad (Takaful Malaysia group), launched last week new online protection plans “Kaotim Car” and “Kaotim Motor”, designed to offer comprehensive private car and motorcycle coverage, affordability and convenience in Malaysia.

Both plans aim to provide easy and accessible solutions for car and motorcycle owners to protect their vehicles, themselves, drivers, riders and passengers online, with just a few clicks.

With hassle-free sign-up and instant approval, Kaotim Car and Kaotim Motor enable customers to subscribe within minutes and choose add-on benefits tailored to their protection needs and budget.

Present at the launch were Takaful Malaysia group chairman Datuk Mohammed Hussein, group CEO Nor Azman Zainal and senior management personnel, Takaful Malaysia Am (general takaful arm of Takaful Malaysia) chairman Ismail Mahbob and CEO Mohamed Sabri Ramli and board of directors as well as its syariah advisory body.

Nor Azman said: “The launch of Kaotim Car and Kaotim Motor is part of our strategic move to strengthen our presence in the retail direct business and capitalise on the motor insurance and takaful industry, which has seen upward growth, driven by an increase in vehicle sales. We aim to enhance our footprint in the digital insurance and takaful space while addressing the evolving needs and expectations of today’s vehicle owners.

“We are excited to introduce Kaotim Car and Kaotim Motor, the latest additions to the product offering under our digital brand and online platform, Kaotim. These new online products provide vehicle owners with comprehensive protection that is affordable and easily accessible via a mobile-friendly platform to receive fully customisable quotations and coverage.”

Kaotim Car provides comprehensive private car coverage against various risks, including accidental damage, fire damage, theft, third-party liability and property damage.

Offering 24-hour roadside assistance with complimentary unlimited breakdown towing and personal accident cover for drivers and passengers, Kaotim Car allows customers to tailor their protection and opt to enhance their coverage at an affordable cost.

With 11 flexible add-on benefits, including Motor PA Plus, which provides additional coverage against death or permanent disablement due to a road accident, customers have the control to customise coverage to suit their needs.