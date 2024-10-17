‘Kaotim’ your car, motorcycle protection plans

KAOTIM, the digital brand and platform managed by Syarikat Takaful Malaysia Keluarga Berhad (Takaful Malaysia group), launched last week new online protection plans “Kaotim Car” and “Kaotim Motor”, designed to offer comprehensive private car and motorcycle coverage, affordability and convenience in Malaysia.
Both plans aim to provide easy and accessible solutions for car and motorcycle owners to protect their vehicles, themselves, drivers, riders and passengers online, with just a few clicks.
With hassle-free sign-up and instant approval, Kaotim Car and Kaotim Motor enable customers to subscribe within minutes and choose add-on benefits tailored to their protection needs and budget.
Present at the launch were Takaful Malaysia group chairman Datuk Mohammed Hussein, group CEO Nor Azman Zainal and senior management personnel, Takaful Malaysia Am (general takaful arm of Takaful Malaysia) chairman Ismail Mahbob and CEO Mohamed Sabri Ramli and board of directors as well as its syariah advisory body.
Nor Azman said: “The launch of Kaotim Car and Kaotim Motor is part of our strategic move to strengthen our presence in the retail direct business and capitalise on the motor insurance and takaful industry, which has seen upward growth, driven by an increase in vehicle sales. We aim to enhance our footprint in the digital insurance and takaful space while addressing the evolving needs and expectations of today’s vehicle owners.
“We are excited to introduce Kaotim Car and Kaotim Motor, the latest additions to the product offering under our digital brand and online platform, Kaotim. These new online products provide vehicle owners with comprehensive protection that is affordable and easily accessible via a mobile-friendly platform to receive fully customisable quotations and coverage.”
Kaotim Car provides comprehensive private car coverage against various risks, including accidental damage, fire damage, theft, third-party liability and property damage.
Offering 24-hour roadside assistance with complimentary unlimited breakdown towing and personal accident cover for drivers and passengers, Kaotim Car allows customers to tailor their protection and opt to enhance their coverage at an affordable cost.
With 11 flexible add-on benefits, including Motor PA Plus, which provides additional coverage against death or permanent disablement due to a road accident, customers have the control to customise coverage to suit their needs.
Meanwhile, Kaotim Motor is a comprehensive motorcycle coverage against accidental damage, fire damage, theft and liability to a third party for death and bodily injury, and property losses or damages.
Providing 24-hour roadside assistance with a complimentary one-time breakdown towing, Kaotim Motor lets customers enhance their coverage with a choice of four add-on benefits, including Bike PA Plus – a personal accident cover that provides additional coverage against death or permanent disablement due to a road accident.
Nor Azman added: “With Kaotim Car, customers can benefit from an interest-free contribution (premium) instalment plan, a 10% instant discount and complimentary personal accident coverage of RM15,000 per person covered. On the other hand, Kaotim Motor provides an instant 10% discount, complimentary one-time breakdown towing and coverage for all authorised riders. These features are subject to applicable terms and conditions.
“The introduction of Kaotim Car and Kaotim Motor marks another milestone in our strategy to introduce more protection plans, leveraging our advanced online platform and seamless transactions to meet the evolving lifestyles of consumers.
Recognising that insurance and takaful for cars and motorcycles continue to represent a dominant share of the general insurance and takaful market in Malaysia and in celebration of our 40th anniversary, we are well-positioned to stay competitive in the industry through our comprehensive and affordable online protection plans while maintaining a balanced portfolio mix of our motor and non-motor businesses.”