KUALA LUMPUR: KL Wellness City (KLWC) marked the joyous celebration of Chap Goh Mei 2025 with a heartfelt gathering featuring children from local orphanage homes, a spectacular ASEAN record-breaking dance feat, and a highlight presentation of RM15,000 worth of AirAsia flight vouchers to purchasers of units at The Nobel Healthcare Park.

The celebration was graced by distinguished guests including Y.B. Puan Teresa Kok Suh Sim, Member of Parliament (MP) for Seputeh; Y.B. Tuan Ng Sze Han, EXCO of Investment, Trade, and Mobility at the Selangor State Government and En. Mohd Amirul Rizal Abdul Rahim, Senior Director Advertising and Digital Division Head of Secretariat Visit Malaysia 2026.

One of the major highlights of the event was KL Wellness City’s ASEAN record feat for a self-composed and copyrighted Chinese New Year song, performed live with a choreographed dance. The performance, featuring staff and participants in traditional attire, was a proud moment for KLWC, symbolizing cultural unity and artistic expression.

Upon successful completion, all participants received a KLWC Achievement Certificate and special gifts worth over RM200 as token of appreciation.

This year, the Chap Goh Mei celebration included a special programme to share the festive spirit with children from five local orphanage homes:

- Praise Emmanuel Children’s Home

- Trinity Community Children Home Society

- Lifecare Community Services Bhd

- Persatuan Rumah Sayangan

- Pertubuhan Kebajikan Yesuvin Mahligai (YM) Selangor

All children also received the blessing of angpau from KL Wellness City.

The KLWC AirAsia Free Flight Ticket Campaign, valid for travel throughout 2025, were presented as a special reward for new property buyers at The Nobel Healthcare Park. This exclusive campaign provides complimentary flight tickets, allowing purchasers to enjoy memorable holidays as an added bonus for their investment.

Originally running from 10 October 2024 to 10 January 2025, the campaign received an overwhelming response and was extended until 10 April 2025. Many buyers took advantage of this unique opportunity during the campaign period. These units represent a unique opportunity for residents to embrace a lifestyle centred on health and wellness within a groundbreaking integrated healthcare development.

In the lead-up to Chap Goh Mei, KLWC ran a Chinese New Year Music Video Contest on social media from 8 January to 9 February 2025. The contest attracted more than 1 million views and over 8,000 likes and shares. Winners of the contest were announced on 10 February via social media (Facebook & Instagram) and were presented their prizes at the event. Three winners walked away with iPhone 16 each, while seven other winners received festive gifts.