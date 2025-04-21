“Today is especially meaningful as it blends tradition with a forward-looking vision. I’m truly impressed by the major developments underway, especially the KL International Hospital and The Nobel Healthcare Park. These world-class facilities will surely elevate Bukit Jalil and KL Wellness City as a regional wellness tourism hub.”

KUALA LUMPUR: KL Wellness City recently hosted its Hari Raya Celebration “ Sejahtera Raya Bersama KLWC” which brought people from all walks of life together for a memorable morning of laughter, love, and lights.

One of the highlights of the day was the exclusive premiere of the Hari Raya Music Video (MV) self-composed and copyrighted by KL Wellness City, showcasing the beauty of tradition, community spirit, and modern creativity. The MV featured a soulful Raya tune accompanied by beautifully choreographed visuals that celebrated family values, friendship, and cultural heritage.

The morning came alive with song and dance performances that kept the audience mesmerized. Talented performers, dressed in traditional attire, graced the stage with rhythmic zapin and joget, while the crowd joined in singing and dancing along to classic and contemporary Hari Raya songs. Over 180 dancers attended this celebration, adding to the vibrancy and energy of the event. The atmosphere was electric with joy, laughter, and the infectious beat of celebration. The live performance, featuring staff and participants in traditional attire, was a proud moment for KLWC, symbolising cultural unity and artistic expression.

“Hari Raya is more than a celebration – it’s about togetherness, forgiveness, and cherishing those around us. Today, we are reminded of the strength of unity and the beauty of our culture. It fills me with pride to see everyone come together in this spirit of harmony. Selamat Hari Raya, and may this season bring joy and blessings to all,” said Dato Dr Colin Lee, Managing Director of KL Wellness City.

Echoing the sentiments, Executive Director of Branding, Sales & Marketing of KL Wellness City , Dato’ Sri Dr. Vincent Tiew, spoke about the creative collaboration and cultural expression.

“The heart and soul poured into this morning – from the stunning performances to the touching music video – reflect the passion of our people and the richness of our traditions. This celebration is our way of preserving heritage while building new memories together. A heartfelt thank you to all 180 dancers whose energy and dedication brought the celebration to life.”