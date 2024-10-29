London School of Business and Finance opens new campus

MALAYSIA has been chosen by the London School of Business and Finance (LBSF) as the location for its new campus of choice at Jalan Hang Lekiu, in the heart of Kuala Lumpur. The grand opening in September this year was officiated by Deputy Minister of Higher Education, Datuk Mustapha Sakmud and RM5 million worth of scholarships were offered to the B-40 group in various fields of study in conjunction with the opening.

Founded in 2003, LSBF which is part of Global University Systems (GUS), has footprints in London and Singapore, and offers a wide range of programmes from diploma, foundation and undergraduate programmes, in fields such as business, IT, accounting, logistics, hospitality, health sciences and the arts. The programmes are offered in partnership with UK and Australian universities.

Located in the heart of the world’s financial capital in London, LSBF has educated over 38,000 students, many of whom work internationally and in the UK. There are 7 different schools for the students to choose from - the School of Professional Education, School Of Business and Law, School of Technology, School of Hospitality and Tourism, School of English, Chinese School of International Studies and also an Executive Development and Online Unit.

In 2016, LSBF in Singapore was ranked as the Best Private School in Accountancy and also in Hospitality and Tourism. LSBF has more than 10,000 graduate and postgraduate alumni from over 30 countries, who work in multinational companies globally.

LSBF College Malaysia Managing Director, Dr Sajilal Divakaran said:

“Malaysia was chosen as the latest location for LSBF due to its growing presence as an education hub in Southeast Asia with a population of over 100,000 international students annually.

“The Ministry of Higher Education has also set a target of achieving 250,000 international students by 2025, thus making Malaysia a destination of choice for foreign students.

“This strong government support has convinced LBSF to set up base here in KL,” he said.