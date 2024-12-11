$!New ‘Ayam Epik’ by Marrybrown, inspired by mamak restaurants

MALAYSIA’s largest homegrown halal quick service restaurant Marrybrown celebrates Malaysians’ passion for crispy chicken with the introduction of ‘Ayam Epik’, inspired by the popular mamak eateries.

The company says the new item is “infused with an exclusive unique blend of aromatic herbs and spices including peppers, curry powder, cumin, coriander, onion, garlic and more, where each mouthful is an explosion of rich, authentic local flavours!”

Company CEO Daniel Chan said: “At its heart, Marrybrown is proud to be a home-grown Malaysian brand and we truly understand the comfort that familiar, local flavours bring. While we have always endeavoured and continuously innovated to bring something different for customers to experience, with Ayam Epik, we have gone back to our roots, paying tribute to humble local fare that appeals to all people of all ages and backgrounds. It is a perfect reflection of our commitment to serving what our customers love.”

Inspired by the iconic mamak eateries, Malaysians’ go-to spot for spicy food, Ayam Epik brings a “tantalising spicy crispy chicken recipe that captures the essence of what Malaysians crave for, with each bite offering a satisfying crunch and a flavour-packed coating infused with the fragrant aroma of fresh cereal and spices”.