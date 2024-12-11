$!New ‘Ayam Epik’ by Marrybrown, inspired by mamak restaurants

MALAYSIA’s largest homegrown halal quick service restaurant Marrybrown celebrates Malaysians’ passion for crispy chicken with the introduction of ‘Ayam Epik’, inspired by the popular mamak eateries.
The company says the new item is “infused with an exclusive unique blend of aromatic herbs and spices including peppers, curry powder, cumin, coriander, onion, garlic and more, where each mouthful is an explosion of rich, authentic local flavours!”
Company CEO Daniel Chan said: “At its heart, Marrybrown is proud to be a home-grown Malaysian brand and we truly understand the comfort that familiar, local flavours bring. While we have always endeavoured and continuously innovated to bring something different for customers to experience, with Ayam Epik, we have gone back to our roots, paying tribute to humble local fare that appeals to all people of all ages and backgrounds. It is a perfect reflection of our commitment to serving what our customers love.”
Inspired by the iconic mamak eateries, Malaysians’ go-to spot for spicy food, Ayam Epik brings a “tantalising spicy crispy chicken recipe that captures the essence of what Malaysians crave for, with each bite offering a satisfying crunch and a flavour-packed coating infused with the fragrant aroma of fresh cereal and spices”.
Available for a limited time only, chicken enthusiasts can enjoy Marrybrown’s Ayam Epik in various delicious options, from Nov 11 onwards.
Marrybrown offers the following options:
- Ayam Epik Combo from RM17.50, featuring two pieces of Ayam Epik served with the customer’s choice of mashed potatoes and Fuze ice lemon tea.
- Nasi Kari Ayam Epik Combo from RM15.90, which consists of a serving of aromatic rice cooked in curry enriched with cumin, coriander, onion and garlic, together with papadam, tangy acar, hard-boiled egg and one piece of Ayam Epik.
- Ayam Epik Box Meal from RM19.90, which comes with one piece of Ayam Epik, a chicken burger, mashed potatoes and Fuze ice lemon tea.
- Three-, five- and eight-piece sets of just the Ayam Epik, priced at RM22.90, RM35.50 and RM56.80 respectively.
“As the year draws to a close, Ayam Epik provides the perfect opportunity to bring friends and family together for a meal that truly reflects the tastes of Malaysians,” said Chan.
“Crispy chicken is a favourite among young adults, making it one of the most popular fast food choices here, and we are confident the launch of this new menu will undoubtedly excite tastebuds across the nation. Our goal is for every visit to Marrybrown to create meaningful moments, as it is truly a place where Malaysians from all walks of life can come together.”
