$!Our Second Nature is now in Malaysia

The “A Second to Gather” store is intentionally designed with a soothing palette to create a warm and welcoming environment.

OUR Second Nature (OSN), a Singapore-based clothing and lifestyle brand that “intertwines thoughtful storytelling with seasonal prints and everyday comfort”, recently opened its inaugural store in Malaysia. At the heart of OSN – established in 2016, are its seasonal prints which celebrate life’s simple pleasures, each uniquely crafted by our in-house design team, said its founder and creative director Velda Tan, adding that the prints are more than just garments. “They embody the essence of the little moments in our everyday, from the smell of fresh linen to the nostalgic tunes playing on the radio. Our prints convey an unspoken energy. They are a celebration of the small things that make life ours – our trademarks, our quirks, our second nature.”

Effortless progression Tan said OSN’s journey began with womenswear, and as the community grew, so did the brand and its product offerings. Inspired by mothers sharing OSN pieces with their daughters, the desire to dress the whole family naturally bloomed. That led to the creation of Our Mini Nature (OMN), for children aged 18 months to 10 years, allowing the little ones to delight in the same pieces as their parents. In 2020, the brand welcomed a new chapter with its first-ever men’s capsule line. “Staying true to our design philosophy of comfortable everyday wear, we introduced versatile essentials such as printed collared shirts, soft knit tops, and chinos. We wanted to create something that embodies comfort and effortless style for everyone in the family.

“Celebrating the beauty in the everyday, we launched Living by OSN, our homeware line designed to share the OSN lifestyle with our community. This collection offers purposeful pieces that transform everyday spaces into a hideaway filled with warmth and calmness. From soft textiles that invite relaxation to functional decor that enhances your living spaces, our homeware collection adds a touch of comfort to daily routines.”