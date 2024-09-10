$!Our Second Nature is now in Malaysia

OUR Second Nature (OSN), a Singapore-based clothing and lifestyle brand that “intertwines thoughtful storytelling with seasonal prints and everyday comfort”, recently opened its inaugural store in Malaysia.
At the heart of OSN – established in 2016, are its seasonal prints which celebrate life’s simple pleasures, each uniquely crafted by our in-house design team, said its founder and creative director Velda Tan, adding that the prints are more than just garments.
“They embody the essence of the little moments in our everyday, from the smell of fresh linen to the nostalgic tunes playing on the radio. Our prints convey an unspoken energy. They are a celebration of the small things that make life ours – our trademarks, our quirks, our second nature.”
Effortless progression
Tan said OSN’s journey began with womenswear, and as the community grew, so did the brand and its product offerings. Inspired by mothers sharing OSN pieces with their daughters, the desire to dress the whole family naturally bloomed. That led to the creation of Our Mini Nature (OMN), for children aged 18 months to 10 years, allowing the little ones to delight in the same pieces as their parents.
In 2020, the brand welcomed a new chapter with its first-ever men’s capsule line. “Staying true to our design philosophy of comfortable everyday wear, we introduced versatile essentials such as printed collared shirts, soft knit tops, and chinos. We wanted to create something that embodies comfort and effortless style for everyone in the family.
“Celebrating the beauty in the everyday, we launched Living by OSN, our homeware line designed to share the OSN lifestyle with our community. This collection offers purposeful pieces that transform everyday spaces into a hideaway filled with warmth and calmness. From soft textiles that invite relaxation to functional decor that enhances your living spaces, our homeware collection adds a touch of comfort to daily routines.”
Expansion into Malaysia
Tan said Malaysia has a loyal community that has been with OSN since the beginning. Over the years, the company noticed a growing desire in OSN among its Malaysian audience, inspiring it to bring the brand closer to them.
“Malaysia has been a natural extension of our brand’s growth. Our community here has supported us since 2016, and we’re excited for this new chapter,” said OSN CEO Cheo Ming Shen.
“Our Malaysian friends can now experience OSN in person at our new store, A Second to Gather, located in Bangsar Village II, Lot GF-21, Ground Floor from October 5 onwards. Inspired by nature, our store is designed as a respite away from the bustle of the city – a welcoming space where families and friends can connect. The store design features a soothing palette of warm tones and neutral shades, complemented by custom wooden benches thoughtfully placed along the corners and window display, inviting our community to take a breather and enjoy a peaceful shopping experience.”
Timeless comfort for families
Tan said that as the company looks ahead, OSN remains dedicated to creating “thoughtful, instinctive pieces that will be seamlessly transeasonal”.
“Whether through our foundational A Second More line – crafted to elevate your everyday style with effortless layers – or our signature prints that capture life’s nuances, OSN will continue to focus on the journey of growing alongside our customers and their families.”
For more information, go to http://www.oursecondnature.com/my or OSN’s Instagram at @oursecondnature.my .