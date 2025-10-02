A woman in Sabah took home RM20.9 million after winning the Toto 4D Jackpot 1 on the eve of Chinese New Year (Jan 28).

The Toto 4D Jackpot 1 allocated RM23.1 million, which was split between two lucky winners.

The 54-year-old saleswoman said she was trying her luck when the Toto 4D Jackpot 1 hit 10 million earlier, submitting 18 sets of numbers taken from the car registration numbers in her neighbourhood, using a System Play ticket.

She added that 18 is the luckiest number during Chinese New Year, according to a statement from Sports Toto Malaysia.

“I only checked the results on the first day of Chinese New Year and this big ang pow was definitely the best thing that could happen in my life,“ she said.

She also earned an extra System Play bonus of RM5,376.

The saleswoman is planning to share her winnings with her family and invest.

Meanwhile, the second winner took home RM2.2 million after playing a i-System 20 ticket.

The 57-year-old designer from Selangor credited his win to a customer service assistant suggesting he bet on a Special Draw day.

“My 20 sets of 4D numbers which consist of my winning numbers – 2896 & 6238 are some old numbers that I have been betting on for a long time,“ he said.

He will be using the winnings to buy a house for his daughter and save up the rest for his retirement.