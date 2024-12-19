$!Set sail for a magical Christmas adventure at MyTown

SHOPPING mall MyTOWN is inviting the public to an “enchanting voyage with a one-of-a-kind Christmas decoration: a whimsical ship crafted by four extraordinary friends from the imaginative world of Tadaland”. Partnering with the Hong Kong-based lifestyle brand Tadaland, MyTown presents “Shine! Uniquely You, Joyfully Together” journey with Dante, Apollo, Taro and Mellow across magical seas, celebrating the spirit of unity and individuality at MyTown. The mall explains that the four friends, hailing from Tadaland, home to 16 characters inspired by the MBTI personality types, symbolise the beauty of diversity and the strength of coming together. “Each character reflects a unique personality, reminding us that embracing our differences can create something truly magical. Visitors can also take the Tadaland personality test to discover which character they match with based on their unique traits.”

The media launch at MyTown recently marked the official unveiling of the Shine! Uniquely You, Joyfully Together campaign, with the Tadaland team joining the event all the way from Hong Kong. Hosted by comedy queen Joanne Kam, the event was filled with festive cheer, including meet-and-greet sessions with Santa Claus, Miss Claus and the Tadaland mascots, as well as an LED drum show and a live show by popular songstress, Atilia band.

The highlight of the evening was the Magical Snowfall Christmas Parade, which entertained the crowd with a mesmerising performance and colourful, shiny costumes. Adding to the celebration, tenant awards were presented to 14 outstanding tenants. They are: Best Sustainable Practices: IKEA, Hair Zone Studio by Michael Poh, Suki-Ya, H&M and Urban Juicer. People’s Choice: Brands Outlet Most Involved Tenant (Reward Programme): Baby Cami Sushi Significant Sales Improvement: Fashion – Christy Ng, F&B – M.BBQ, Home & Essentials – Miniso and Entertainment – Good Times DIY Pottery Studio. Best Store Design: Kiosk – Gula Petite by Gula Cakery, Specialty Store (<2,000 sq ft) – Ticco and Specialty Store (>2,000 sq ft) – Watson’s. MyTown says that begining Nov 29 until Jan 5, visitors are invited to explore the magical ship that celebrates togetherness, creativity and festive cheer. “Join Dante, Apollo, Taro and Mellow as they dock at MyTown this Christmas, creating an unforgettable holiday experience filled with wonder, joy and the warmth of unity.”

The following are the festive highlights at MyTown this holiday season: - MyTown x Tadaland Tour Line (Nov 29-Jan 5): “Stroll through the enchanting world of Tadaland and capture Insta-worthy moments with stunning Christmas decor.” - Snap with Apollo Contest (Nov 29-Jan 5): “Take a selfie with our giant Apollo at MyTown Central Town and stand a chance to win a Fujifilm Instax mini 2.” - Meet Santa Claus, Miss Claus and Tadaland Friends (Dec 20-25): “Create unforgettable holiday memories with Santa Claus, Miss Claus and Tadaland friends. Don't miss the chance to snap a photo with the giant Tadaland sculpture and stand a chance to win exciting prizes!” - Magical Snowfall Parade & The Little Stars Parade (Dec 21- 22, 24-25, 28-29 and Jan 1): “Join the holiday excitement as performers and children dressed in vibrant costumes spread joy with festive performances.” - The Beat of Christmas & Christmas Carolling (Dec 24-25): “Get into the holiday spirit with a lively marching band, followed by classic carols that fill the air with Christmas cheer!”

Limited-edition holiday merchandise MyTown KL app members can enjoy exclusive Tadaland merchandise, including adorable plushies, stylish tote bags and charming isometric stickers. “Perfect as thoughtful gifts or delightful keepsakes, these holiday collectibles are available for redemption starting from Nov 29. Additionally, HSBC cardholders can redeem them at special tiers, making the season even more rewarding,” says the mall. MyTown general manager Mohd Azhan Che Mat says: “MyTown has always been dedicated to creating memorable festive seasons that bring families and friends closer, and this Christmas is no exception. Through our exclusive partnership with Tadaland, we are confident that this concept perfectly aligns with our vision of celebrating diversity, fostering togetherness, and building a strong sense of community.