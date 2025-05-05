AT Indah Water Konsortium (IWK) Sdn Bhd, the act of giving goes beyond environmental responsibility — it extends to serving the community and the people we engage with every day.

Through our flagship Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme, IWK Cares, we focus on creating long-lasting, meaningful initiatives that uplift those who need them most.

During this festive season, we believe that everyone deserves to experience the joy and cheer of Hari Raya.

In light of this, IWK Cares has initiated two meaningful initiatives in collaboration with Hospital Tunku Azizah (HTA) and the National Cancer Society Malaysia (NCSM), aimed at bringing smiles to those facing health challenges.

As part of our community outreach, the IWK Cares team made a heartfelt visit to the paediatric ward of HTA on April 22, 2025, sharing the spirit of the season with young patients undergoing treatment.