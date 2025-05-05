AT Indah Water Konsortium (IWK) Sdn Bhd, the act of giving goes beyond environmental responsibility — it extends to serving the community and the people we engage with every day.
Through our flagship Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme, IWK Cares, we focus on creating long-lasting, meaningful initiatives that uplift those who need them most.
During this festive season, we believe that everyone deserves to experience the joy and cheer of Hari Raya.
In light of this, IWK Cares has initiated two meaningful initiatives in collaboration with Hospital Tunku Azizah (HTA) and the National Cancer Society Malaysia (NCSM), aimed at bringing smiles to those facing health challenges.
As part of our community outreach, the IWK Cares team made a heartfelt visit to the paediatric ward of HTA on April 22, 2025, sharing the spirit of the season with young patients undergoing treatment.
A total of 100 children received specially prepared goodie bags containing milk, biscuits, stalked dates, a healthcare kit, and colour pencils — all thoughtfully selected to prioritise their well-being while adding a spark of joy to their daily activities.
IWK’s chief operations officer (COO), Ir. Mohd Taufik Salleh and IWK’s head of corporate communications, Wan Esuriyanti Wan Ahmad were also present to personally hand over the goodie bags and duit Raya to the children, sharing in the joy and celebration.
Continuing the festive spirit, and in collaboration with NCSM, hosted an uplifting Hi-Tea session for cancer survivors and their devoted caregivers at IWK Eco Park @ Pantai Dalam on April 25, 2025.
The event aimed to celebrate their strength and resilience, extend support
to those still on their health journey, and honour the invaluable role of caregivers.
Taufik, and chief corporate officer (CCO), Azuan Ahmad Zahdi, along with the management team, were present to share the celebration and personally distribute goodie bags and duit Raya to 30 children from B40 families affected by cancer.
“At IWK, we are not just committed to the preservation of the environment, but also to the community.
“We are grateful for the opportunity to share a little happiness with these children, survivors, and their families this Raya. Our hope is that these small gestures of kindness remind them that they are not alone on their journey.
“Through IWK Cares, we strive to create a positive impact beyond our core operations by fostering care and connection within the community we serve.
“We are honoured to share this festive season with those who continue to inspire us with their strength and resilience,” said Taufik.