Sports Direct opens first flagship store in Kuala Lumpur as part of Southeast Asia expansion

PETALING JAYA: Sports Direct, a subsidiary of Frasers Group plc, has opened its first flagship store in Kuala Lumpur. The new 23,000 square foot retail space located in Mid Valley Megamall represents a step in the company’s expansion strategy in Southeast Asia. Frasers Group Asia managing director Paul Gibbons said the opening of the first flagship store in Malaysia marks an exciting new development. “As a leading destination for sportswear and a key strategic partner to the most authentic sporting goods brands globally, the store offers an unparalleled selection of the world’s best sports and leisure brands for consumers,“ he said.

The store, which opened on September 5th, 2024, brings together sports and lifestyle brands, including Nike, Adidas, Under Armour, New Balance, and Asics. It also includes USC, an area for consumers to explore brands such as Jack Wills, Fila, Lacoste, Vans, and Converse. To better enhance the shopping experience, the new store introduces several concepts, including a Running Concept with a gait analysis machine for footwear recommendations, an Outdoor Concept with technology to educate customers about products, and a Fitness Studio for women to find sports apparel.