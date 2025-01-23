KUALA LUMPUR: Imagine seeing your classroom assignment come to life as a product sold nationwide. This dream became a reality for Taylor’s University students when DASHING and Enchanteur teamed up with the School of Media and Communication to give students a chance to shine.

Over 14 weeks, final-year students stepped into the real world of advertising, tackling live client briefs and presenting innovative ideas in a hands-on campaign project. Acting as a mock advertising agency, they delivered creative solutions that culminated in a thrilling final showcase, judged by industry leaders.

The Winning Concept: Blind Boxes for Younger Consumers

Among the standout ideas was a creative campaign by six talented students—Iris, Mei Jing, Avelyn, Grace, Mung Roo, and Pei Ni. Tasked with reinventing DASHING and Enchanteur Pocket Perfumes for younger audiences, they introduced the trending blind box phenomenon to add surprise and excitement to gifting. Their innovative idea was so compelling it was implemented in the brands’ Gifting Campaign, making blind boxes a fun and memorable option for romantic presents from December 2024 to January 2025.

“Their energy and fresh take on consumer trends have truly inspired us. They didn’t just meet the brief; they redefined it,” said Devarshi Dalmia, Marketing Manager for DASHING and Enchanteur.

Mentorship, Hard Work, and Big Rewards

The students faced challenges head-on, with mentorship and resources provided by the brands and support from their lecturers. Their dedication and teamwork paid off—earning not just invaluable industry insights but also a total cash prize of RM10,000 in recognition of their exceptional work.

“This collaboration bridges the gap between education and industry. By working with leading brands like DASHING and Enchanteur, our students gain real-world experiences that prepare them for success in advertising and brand management,” said Miss Prema Ponnudurai, Head of the School of Media and Communication at Taylor’s University.

Empowering the Next Generation of Innovators

In a world where digital platforms are reshaping the advertising landscape, this initiative highlights the power of investing in young talent. By embracing fresh perspectives, DASHING and Enchanteur are setting a benchmark for how brands can stay ahead by collaborating with the innovators of tomorrow.

This partnership marks the beginning of more opportunities to empower young creatives, with a shared vision of nurturing future industry leaders. Together, they’ve proven that dreams can become reality—with creativity, mentorship, and a touch of boldness.