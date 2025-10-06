TCL Malaysia has made waves in the tech industry with its spectacular 2025 product launch event at Vivatel Hotel Kuala Lumpur, unveiling groundbreaking innovations that position the brand as Malaysia’s premier smart living solutions provider.

Olympic Dreams Meet Smart Technology

The event’s biggest announcement saw TCL step onto the world stage as an official Worldwide Olympic and Paralympic Partner in the Home Audiovisual Equipment and Home Appliances category. This prestigious partnership will see TCL products enhancing experiences for both fans and athletes, from digital displays at Olympic venues to household appliances in the Olympic Village.

Game-Changing Display Technology

TCL Malaysia proudly claimed three global No.1 rankings that cement its dominance in the display market:

- Ultra-Large TV global shipments

- Mini LED TV global shipments

- Google TV global shipments

The star of the show was the TCL C8K Premium QD-Mini LED TV, featuring revolutionary All-domain Halo Control Technology with up to 3,840 dimming zones. The C8K’s standout Virtually ZeroBorder design achieves an ultra-narrow 3-4mm border, backed by 22 patented technologies that redefine traditional LED TV aesthetics.

For those seeking the ultimate home cinema experience, TCL introduced the massive 115-inch C7K Premium QD-Mini LED TV - one of the largest displays ever launched in Malaysia. The C7K combines advanced Halo Control System technology with a High Contrast HVA Panel for truly cinematic viewing.

Both flagship models feature premium audio collaboration with BANG & OLUFSEN, delivering surround sound experiences that match their exceptional visual capabilities.

Smart Living Revolution

Beyond entertainment, TCL’s 2025 lineup addresses Malaysia’s growing focus on air quality and energy efficiency with the FreshIN 3.0 Air Conditioner. This innovative unit features Offline Voice Control, compatibility with Google Home and Alexa, and a Quadrupuri Filter System that removes dust, allergens, and bacteria.

The FreshIN 3.0’s T-AI powered energy management system learns user patterns to deliver up to 37% energy savings, while its Visible Air Quality feature provides real-time indoor air quality monitoring through intuitive color coding.

The TCL FREE BUILT-IN Refrigerator rounds out the smart home ecosystem with seamless cabinet integration requiring only a 1cm gap. Equipped with T-Fresh technology that eliminates 99.99% of bacteria and Pure Air odor neutralization, it maintains No.1 status in Global Refrigerator Exports for 15 consecutive years.

Industry Leadership Through Innovation

With 2024 revenues reaching RMB 150.03 billion (24.7% year-on-year increase) and net profits of RMB 49.3 billion (52.3% increase), TCL continues its impressive growth trajectory. The company operates 24 R&D centers and 7 joint laboratories worldwide, with over 30,923 patent applications submitted as of October 2024.

TCL’s global manufacturing infrastructure includes 20 production bases with annual capacity exceeding 30 million TVs and 54 million units of air conditioners, refrigerators, and washing machines combined.

Setting New Standards for Malaysian Homes

As TCL Malaysia steps into its Olympic partnership role, the 2025 product lineup demonstrates the brand’s commitment to inspiring greatness in every Malaysian home. From cinematic viewing experiences to smarter air conditioning and aesthetic kitchen solutions, TCL continues raising the bar for smart living technology.

The convergence of cutting-edge innovation, sustainable design, and user-centric technology positions TCL as the definitive choice for Malaysian consumers seeking premium smart home solutions that deliver both performance and style.

The TCL Malaysia 2025 Product Launch took place on May 22, 2025, at Vivatel Hotel Kuala Lumpur. For more information about TCL’s complete product range, visit tcl.com/my/en.