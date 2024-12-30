Tiger Beer roars into the lunar new year, inspiring consumers to celebrate their supporters through exciting promotions and activations.

THIS Chinese New Year, Tiger Beer Malaysia (Tiger Beer) invites consumers to connect and celebrate with their “tribes”, inspiring everyone to embrace their inner courage to reach their full potential. With its 2025 campaign, “Together We Roar”, Tiger Beer is dedicated to uplifting the spirit of community by bringing consumers closer to those who have supported them throughout their journey. The campaign features energising on-ground activations, promotions and exclusive collaborations. “Tiger Beer’s mission this year is to remind everyone to cherish the bonds that have fuelled their progress. By celebrating those who have stood by them – their crew, their pack, their ay ones – Tiger Beer encourages consumers to share this festive period with those who inspire and uplift,” says Tiger Beer.

Brand activation: Celebrate your fellow Tigers at ‘Tiger Town’ On Jan 9-12, the “Tiger Town” will come to life at Piazza in the Pavilion Bukit Jalil mall, “a vibrant space where bonds and success roar the loudest”. In collaboration with popular live cafe bar Tang Ping, Tiger Town will feature an exciting line-up of festive performances, games and activities celebrating the people who contribute to every journey of progress. Designed to bring people together in the spirit of celebration, this activation promises an unforgettable experience filled with giveaways, food, crafts, and live music including performances by popular artists 3P and Jeryl Lee, says Tiger Beer Malaysia. Consumers can book tables for groups of eight at RM388 for a three-hour session where they will receive 20 bottles (325ml each) from Tiger Beer’s portfolio of beers, a yee sang set, 16 skewers and six bottles of water as they enjoy Tiger Town. For more information and to secure table bookings now, visit tigercny.tigerbeer.com or pre-register to attend the event here to receive a free bottle of Tiger Crystal. Tiger Beer marketing manager Julie Kuan says: “Chinese New Year is a time for us to roar together as we make courageous strides into the Year of the Snake. With an array of exciting promotions, activations, and giveaways designed to bring fellow Tigers closer together, we are eager to see how our consumers celebrate and energise their connections with the people closest to them. “This year, we are thrilled to collaborate with Tang Ping to create a vibrant Tiger Town experience, where bonds and success are celebrated in the spirit of festivity,”

Promotions, giveaways Tiger Beer is also bringing the festive cheer to selected coffee shops and food courts with enticing promotions from now until Feb 15. Patrons who purchase big bottles of Tiger, Tiger Crystal, or selected beers under Heineken Malaysia’s portfolio of brands can check under their bottle caps to see if they are eligible for the redemption of the 10gm 999.9 Tiger Gold Coin, a Tiger Automatic Card Dealer, or Tiger premium playing cards. When at participating bars and pubs, patrons stand to win the Tiger mahjong set and RM88 Touch ‘n Go eWallet credit when spending RM90 and above on participating brands. At hypermarkets and supermarkets, consumers can look forward to exclusive giveaways such as the Bear multicooker hotpot and the La Gourmet cast iron pot, while selected 99Speedmarts will offer collectible Thermoflasks. Shoppers at convenience stores, provisions, and mini markets who purchase cans of beers under Heineken Malaysia’s portfolio of brands can scan the QR code and submit the receipt to participate in a contest to get their hands on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 or RM88 Touch ‘n Go eWallet credit. For those who wish to enjoy their favourite brews at home this Chinese New Year, Drinkies offers the perfect solution. With the purchase of carton bundles on Drinkies, consumers will receive a Bear hotpot and a La Gourmet cast iron pot from now until Feb 12. For more information on the activation and promotion mechanics, head to tigercny.tigerbeer.com and follow the brand’s Instagram and Facebook for more updates. “All promotions are subject to terms and conditions and available while stocks last. Tiger and all related promotions and activities are strictly for non-Muslims aged 21 and above only. Tiger advocates responsible consumption and urges consumers to not drink and drive,” says Tiger Beer Malaysia.