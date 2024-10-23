PETALING JAYA: Magnum 4D celebrates two more life-changing wins, this time in Penang! In an unforgettable turn of events, one incredibly lucky individual hit it big, winning over RM18.2 million, while another struck over RM2.1 million, both winning the Magnum 4D Jackpot on separate days in October.

These incredible wins once again prove that dreams really do come true and a powerful reminder that with a little hope and a simple ticket, anything is possible.

The RM18.2 million winner, a self-employed businessman and loyal Magnum 4D player, attributes his incredible success to his steadfast belief in buying physical tickets.

He credits his win to his dedicated patronage of his favourite lucky Magnum 4D outlet in Taman Desaria, Penang.

A practice that has transformed his life. “I’ve been getting my tickets

there for years. We know most of the frontliners, and seeing familiar faces makes the

the whole buying experience feels even better,” the winner shared.

“I always buy the same numbers – my family’s car plate numbers and will go for the System Play – 4 method, paying RM12 for each ticket. This time, it finally paid off! This win means so much. It’s going to help ease my financial burden, give my kids a better future, and allow me to take better care of my elderly parents. This is truly a blessing,“said the ecstatic winner.

In another exciting turn of events, the RM2.1 million winner from Butterworth, Penang took a different approach by trying a Lucky Pick ticket on a whim. “I usually pick my own numbers, but something told me to try my luck with a Lucky Pick this time,” the winner shared.

“I went for the RM10 msystem Lucky Pick, which gives me 45 combinations to increase my chances of winning a slice of the Jackpot.

“When I saw the results, I couldn’t believe it actually worked! Even though it’s just a part of the Jackpot, it’s still life-changing.

“I’m planning to pay off my debts and start fresh,“ the winner shared excitedly.

A spokesperson for Magnum 4D shared their excitement over the monumental wins,

saying: “These latest wins serve as proof that Magnum 4D delivers real winners and real prizes, that luck is just a ticket away.

“We’re also thrilled to see such incredible luck strike not once, but twice, highlighting the magic of the Magnum 4D Jackpot and how it can turn anyone’s dream into reality.

“Whether it’s simply believing in your lucky numbers or purchasing a Lucky Pick ticket, everyone has a shot at something big.

“Every ticket holds the potential to change a life, and we are excited to celebrate this extraordinary moment with our latest Jackpot winners.

“We extend our heartfelt congratulations to both winners and wish them the best in their next adventures.”