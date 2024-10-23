$!‘Chill Lah 4 Years’ with vivo V40 Lite 5G

VIVO Malaysia recently presented the vivo V40 Lite 5G, “a smartphone designed with unmatched durability in mind”.

It is also designed for Malaysians who value longevity and reliability – “the vivo V40 Lite lives up to its slogan, ‘Chill Lah 4 Years’,” says the company. “With a battery built to maintain health for up to four years and smooth performance that lasts just as long, it is the perfect companion for everyday life.

Four years of smooth experience

Built “to withstand the demands of daily life”, the V40 Lite 5G is equipped with 80-watt FlashCharge for rapid charging and a 5,000 mAh battery with an extensive four years of battery health.

To complement this, the smartphone is also engineered to deliver consistent and smooth performance for up to four years, ensuring a satisfying user experience.

Enhanced performance, durability

vivo Malaysia says that the V40 Lite 5G’s IP64-rated* dust and water resistance ensures durability, while its wet-hand touch technology maintains responsiveness even in wet conditions.

“On top of that, the V40 Lite 5G's memory booster feature optimised memory usage with extended RAM, RAM saver and app retainer. Extended RAM supports up to 12GB of virtual RAM, allowing for seamless multitasking. RAM saver saves up to 600MB of memory space, and the app retainer keeps frequently-used apps active in the background. With ample storage options and expandable storage up to 2TB, users can store their favourite content without worry.”

* Ingress Protection Rating (IP Rating) or the International Protection Rating, created by the European Committee for Electro-Technical Standardisation, represents the level of protection a device offers against the intrusion of liquids and solid objects. The IP measures how much a device resists water and solids.

AI Aura Light

“The V40 Lite 5G features the innovative AI Aura Light, a cutting-edge lighting system that elevates your portraits to a new level. Unlike traditional flash, the AI Aura Light emits a softer and wider light that illuminates subjects evenly, creating a studio-quality effect,” says vivo Malaysia.

“This gentle illumination helps to highlight natural skin textures and create a more radiant appearance. With the AI Aura Light, you can capture stunning portraits that look professional and polished.”

Capture stunning moments

The V40 Lite 5G's camera system includes a 32MP portrait camera, an 8MP, 120-degree, ultra-wide-angle camera; and a 50MP main camera (plus the AI Aura Light). “The ultra-wide-angle camera captures panoramic scenes and group photos with ease,” says vivo Malaysia.