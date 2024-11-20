$!vivo X200 Pro and X200 launches in Malaysia

PETALING JAYA: vivo Malaysia has announced the launch of its latest flagship X series, X200 Pro and X200, in Malaysia. The vivo X200’s 200MP ZEISS APO Telephoto lens (developed with ZEISS) brings mobile photography to new heights. This industry-leading camera system is designed to excel in low-light and high-zoom scenarios, making it the perfect companion for any photography enthusiast. The vivo X200 Pro, in particular, boasts a 50MP ZEISS True Color Main Camera and a 50MP Ultra Wide-Angle Camera, alongside its groundbreaking 200MP ZEISS APO Telephoto Camera. This powerful combination allows users to capture distant subjects with incredible detail and clarity, even in low-light conditions. That’s not all! The vivo X200 series also boasts a range of innovative features for capturing stunning photos and videos in any scenario. The upgraded Super Landscape Mode effortlessly captures breathtaking landscapes with automatic enhancements, including Atmospheric Style and Soft Style for professional-grade tones. The industry-leading 4K HDR Cinematic Portrait Video feature shoots high-quality videos with stunning clarity, even in challenging lighting conditions. Super Night Mode captures clear and vibrant photos even in low-light environments.

Unparalleled Performance The vivo X200 series is powered by a cutting-edge Dual Flagship Chip setup, combining the optimised V3+ Imaging Chip with the MediaTek Dimensity 9400. This powerful combination delivers exceptional imaging capabilities and sustained performance. The Dimensity 9400, with its second-generation all-big-core CPU and 12-core GPU, ensures smooth multitasking, immersive gaming, and energy efficiency. The V3+ Imaging Chip, built on a 6nm process, offers a 30% increase in energy efficiency and further enhances imaging performance, especially for cinematic portrait videos. The vivo X200 series prioritises battery life and charging speed. The 3rd-Gen Silicon Anode Battery Technology and Semi-Solid Battery provide increased capacity and reliability, even in extreme conditions. With up to 6000mAh battery and 90W FlashCharge, you can power through your day without worry. The vivo X200 Pro even offers 30W Wireless FlashCharge for added convenience. The vivo X200 series offers a visually stunning display with a 2160Hz High-frequency PWM Dimming technology to reduce eye strain. The Funtouch OS 15 provides a smooth and responsive user interface, featuring a refreshed design, updated wallpapers, and sleek animations. Funtouch OS 15 also incorporates several AI-powered features, such as AI Note Assist and AI Transcript Assist, to enhance productivity and efficiency. Additionally, X200 series integrates Google’s Circle to Search, allowing you to effortlessly search for information within images, videos, or text without switching apps. Simply circle, highlight, scribble, or tap the desired content to instantly access relevant results.