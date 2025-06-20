Watsons Malaysia presents IOI City Mall Fashion Week 2025

Full brand takeover, hair & makeup partnership mark bold chapter in style, beauty experience

WATSONS Malaysia collaborated with IOI City Mall Fashion Week 2025 to present a vibrant showcase of health and beauty brands and products, including the unveiling of its new uniforms under its refreshed brand identity “The New Beautiful”. As the official makeup and hair partner, as well as the headline brand of the four-day fashion showcase, Watsons took centre stage at IOI City Mall Fashion Week with a full brand takeover. The runway and retail space were transformed with the vibrant energy of Watsons’ refreshed uniforms, designed to empower team members with a modern functional look that reflects their identity. “We call it ‘The New Beautiful’ because beauty today is no longer just about how we look, it is about how we feel, how we care and how we live. This collaboration reflects how we show up every day proud, confident and connected to our customers. Alongside this, we are also unveiling our new uniform, exciting new experiences for our members with an advanced loyalty program, health and lifestyle initiatives, e-commerce and express delivery services and exclusive promotions, that define the future of Watsons,” said Watsons Malaysia managing director and AS Watson Group Health & Beauty Asia COO Caryn Loh.

The runway debut featured Watsons’ Ambassadors Phei Yong and Ayda Jebat, along with Celebrity Friends, including Amber Chia, Nabil Mahir, Fiqrie, Arisa, Joshua, Gajen, Shu Faye and Kavitha. With the upgraded Watsons Club experience, customers now enjoy the biggest rewards programme through W Rewards, which recently entered the Malaysia Book of Records as the most merchant touchpoints in a CRM card. From eStamps to a host of exclusive benefits, every shop becomes more rewarding. Supporting holistic health and wellness, Watsons also introduced the 45+ Club, a programme with tailored benefits and rewards for elder members. Online, Watsons continues to lead with seamless services, including 24/7 shopping, express delivery as fast as two hours and daily online-exclusive deals and sales. In line with “The New Beautiful”, Watsons remains at the forefront of curating in-demand beauty products across cultures. From the latest in K-beauty and J-beauty to spotlighting Malaysia’s homegrown beauty brands, Watsons offers diverse trend-driven selections that resonate with every beauty lover. The excitement continues with the upcoming Watsons Beautopia Beauty & Wellness Expo, set to take place at IOI Grand Exhibition and Convention Centre from July 3 to 6, a four-day celebration where enthusiasts can explore the best of skincare, makeup, wellness and exclusive brand experiences all under one roof.