72 art practitioners receive professional accreditation from ASWARA

KUALA LUMPUR: Seventy-two art practitioners have received professional accreditation in various performing arts and stage production fields from the National Academy of Arts, Culture and Heritage (ASWARA).

Deputy Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Khairul Firdaus Akbar Khan confirmed the accreditation complies with standards recognised by the Department of Skills Development and the Malaysian Qualifications Agency.

He stated this accreditation aims to enhance competency, recognition, and socioeconomic sustainability for art practitioners according to current needs.

“This programme provides recognition for the skills of artistes and experienced art industry workers,” he said during the Dewan Rakyat question-and-answer session.

Khairul Firdaus explained the programme encourages competency enhancement through upskilling, reskilling, and future skilling processes.

He was responding to Rushdan Rusmi’s query about ministry plans for a professional accreditation system similar to Technical and Vocational Education and Training ratings.

The deputy minister also highlighted the reinstated National Arts Award as the highest recognition for local artistes, cultural figures, and practitioners.

He noted the award acknowledges their contributions, service, and achievements in the arts sector. – Bernama