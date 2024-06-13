$!Young people encouraged to explore TVET opportunities: HR Ministry

THE Human Resources Ministry reminds school-leavers and fresh graduates that Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) is emerging as a promising career path, offering immediate job placements and hands-on training.

Its deputy secretary-general (policy) Datuk Norison Ramli said recognition of TVET as a primary career choice has been growing steadily. Through the National TVET Career Carnival, for example, the ministry provides job opportunities on-the-spot.

“Today (June 8), four TVET graduates secured jobs in the fields of aviation and drones, with salaries ranging from RM2,000 and above.” She was speaking at the National TVET Day 2024 celebration and National TVET Policy 2030 launch, at the Kuala Langat Industrial Training Institute (ILP), last Saturday.

She added that TVET has been vital in producing a highly-skilled local workforce with competitive salaries that meet the demands of high-tech industries, attract quality investments and spur economic growth.

The newly-launched National TVET Policy 2030 outlined five strategic thrusts, namely, world-class quality and education; efficient and productive industry collaboration; sustainable TVET financing and promoting TVET as the primary career choice.

The National TVET Day, traditionally observed on June 2, was celebrated on June 8 this year to ensure student participation. The month-long programme has seen 477 activities organised involving 12 ministries, “reflecting the scale and importance of TVET in Malaysia’s education landscape”.