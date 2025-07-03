LOCAL coffee chain ZUS Coffee has announced the release of a song celebrating the Raya festivities with a comedy horror twist, featuring local artists Luqman Podolski and Zeppo Youngsterz Crew, in line with the coffee chain’s latest campaign Sembang-Sembang Dengan ZUS. ZUS Coffee’s Sembang-Sembang Dengan ZUS campaign invites Malaysians to share their funniest Raya stories to continue the tradition of ‘sembang-sembang,’ which inspired the song titled ‘Cerita Malam Raya’ ‘Cerita Malam Raya’ blends the warmth of Hari Raya with comedy horror – inspired by ghost stories in Hari Raya films and late-night conversations, reminding us of the fun that happens when we put our phones down and truly ‘sembang’ with each other. The track is also a collaboration between Faithful Music and Loko Films.

“It’s collaborations like these that remind us why we love working with local talents like Luqman, Faithful Music, Loko Films, and Zeppo Youngsterz Crew—because when we come together, sparks fly, ideas flow, and we create a piece that resonates with the community,“ said ZUS Coffee creative director Shafiqah Othman. The music video captures a family gathering on the night of Hari Raya as they navigate an eerie and amusing situation together, reminding Malaysians that at the heart of every celebration is a shared, memorable experience and a good conversation. “I truly appreciate the opportunity to collaborate with ZUS Coffee and be part of the creative process for the ‘Cerita Malam Raya’ music video. “The arrangement by Faithful Music really brings out the festive spirit! Dance performed by Zeppo Youngsters accompanying the song further brought the festive spirit to life,” said content creator and singer Luqman. ‘Cerita Malam Raya’ brings a fresh and unique twist to Hari Raya, combining the festive spirit with a thrilling storyline. The ghosts were terrifying, making it an exciting and unforgettable project to be part of. I hope everyone enjoys it as much as we did creating it,” he said. The music video for ‘Cerita Malam Raya’ will be available on ZUS Coffee’s official YouTube channel and can be accessed directly via this link https://youtu.be/BbxDOKXd5ic. The video will also be featured on the coffee chain’s Instagram and TikTok pages. The song is also available for streaming on the Spotify application.

Meanwhile, the campaign features a key collaboration with the local artist collective, Projek Sembang-Sembang, known for its nostalgic and expressive artwork to design the coffee chain’s Raya campaign products and packaging. Furthermore, ZUS Coffee has rolled out Ramadan and Raya specials on their menu, offering discounts for its Bottled Necessity line for iftar, and teasing a corn series for the Raya festivities. Festive merchandise will include ‘sampul Raya,’ Raya stickers, ‘Sembang Raya’ keychains, and an exclusive ZUS ‘Raya’ card game to spark meaningful conversations during gatherings. The collectibles will be available later in March while the tumbler series will be sold exclusively online.