15 songs vying for glory

THE Anugerah Lagu Indie 2023 (ALI2023) has recently unveiled the much-anticipated lineup of finalists spanning across three vibrant genres: pop, hip-hop and rock.

As the competition enters its fourth year, enthusiasts of indie music eagerly anticipate the showcase of top talents and innovative sounds.

The announcement ceremony for the finalists was a momentous occasion, held at the prestigious ESI Hub, Spacerubix last week.

It served as a platform to introduce the talented musicians who would grace the stage with their performances. These finalists are set to captivate audiences with a diverse array of 15 songs across the mentioned genres during the gala event next Thursday, set to unfold at the same venue.

ALI2023 has distinguished itself by implementing a novel scoring format, one that blends 30% public voting with 70% professional jury scoring.

This innovative approach aims to strike a balance between popular opinion and expert assessment, ensuring a fair and comprehensive evaluation of the entries.

Additionally, this year’s edition marks a significant milestone with the introduction of cash prizes totaling RM36,000 for the deserving winners.

This generous reward underscores ALI2023’s unwavering commitment to recognising and supporting emerging talent in the indie music scene, a commitment that has been steadfast since its inception in 2020.

Executive producer Ahmed Faris Amir provided insights into the selection process, revealing that ALI2023 received an impressive 626 song applications this year.

Furthermore, the competition garnered over 11,000 public votes, a testament to the widespread enthusiasm and engagement within the indie music community.

Co-executive producer Jennifer Thompson emphasised the rigorous criteria used to shortlist the finalists.

Each song was meticulously evaluated based on its quality, with a strong emphasis on originality in both lyrics and music composition.