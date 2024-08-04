PRINCIPAL conductor and game music legend Andy Brick is coming to Malaysia at the Mega Star Arena for the Asian premiere of Game On!, a celebration of symphonic video game music on May 4.

Featuring concert premieres from 14 blockbuster video games, Game On! combines brand new, world-class symphonic arrangements with stunning in-game HD videos and never-before-seen concept art.

Game On! will delight the audience with award-winning soundtracks in a breathtaking concert experience. Fans will love hearing their favourite music from the best role-playing, action adventure, puzzle and strategy, e-sports and battle games including World of Warcraft, League of Legends, Assassins Creed, Dota2 , Diablo and more.

The game music concert will see maestro Brick introducing each piece with enthralling behind-the-scenes stories and amusing anecdotes that chronicle the last 20 years of video game development.

With HD video and all new concert arrangements that highlight the artistry of the symphony orchestra, Game On! is a whirlwind ride through history’s greatest video game scores and a thrilling concert experience guaranteed to bring the audience to their feet.