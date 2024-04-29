IN terms of visuals, Farlight Studios’ recently released AFK Journey is a marked departure from other games in the mobile gaming format. Genuinely gorgeous, the game does not skimp on its visuals of lush environments and physical depictions of high fantasy.

The various heroes that come from six “races” look just as well designed and unique, with traits belonging to their specific race. Animations for them are smooth with a clean art style.

If anything detracts from the game’s visuals, it is how AFK Journey forces a portrait perspective for players using mobile devices and the visual mode cuts off a big chunk from the left and right side.

For those playing on PC, the game client downloaded directly from the official website provides an option to play the game either in portrait or landscape mode. This option does not exist for mobile users at the moment.

Varied, colour gameplay

Like its namesake, the “AFK” in AFK Journey means exactly “away from keyboard”, as the game is designed around passive gameplay.

Once the opening scenes and introductory tutorials are over, players can just sit back and let the artificial intelligence (AI) play the game for them, occasionally interacting by pulling new characters and items from the gacha system, navigating the numerous dialogue boxes and picking characters for battle.

This mechanic is a mixed bag. On one hand, it sucks all the interactive fun out of AFK Journey’s gameplay that is present in other role-playing games. But on the other hand, it is perfect for casual (mobile) gaming.